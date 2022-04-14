BRADLEY, William Waldo
William Waldo Bradley died April 11, 2022, at home at the age of 88. Born February 6, 1934, at the Old Telfair Hospital, he was the son of Waldo Bradley and Helen McNatt Bradley. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1952 and the University of Georgia in 1956 where he received a BBA. While at UGA he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He served two years in the United States Army rising to the rank of First Lieutenant and served a number of years in the U.S. Army Reserves. While on active duty he served in Army Intelligence at the Pentagon working "Behind the Green Door," and was also named the Pentagon's Soldier of the Month. He returned to Savannah in October of 1958 and joined his father at Bradley Plywood Corporation. One year later, his father died and he became President and Chief Executive Officer. Later he became Chairman of the Board, a position he held until his death. He served as President of the Hardwood Plywood Manufacturers Association (HPMA). He was a member of the Rotary Club of Savannah, the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and Chief Executives Organization (CEO). For 11 years he served as Vice Chairman of the Candler Hospital Board of Trustees. In 1982 he was inducted into Kappa Alpha Order's John L. Hardeman Province Court of Honor. In 1982 he was named a Distinguished Alumni of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. He served as a Trustee of the University of Georgia Foundation and board member of the UGA Libraries Board of Visitors. He was President of the Bradley Foundation, Inc. and the W. Waldo & Jenny Lynn Bradley Foundation, Inc. He was a 75-year member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities including Chairman of the Board of Trustees. In the Savannah community, he was a member of the first class of Leadership Savannah which later became Leadership Georgia, a Trustee of the Savannah Country Day School, Trustee of Union Mission, and he served as President of the Savannah Benevolent Association. He was a member and former President of The Oglethorpe Club, a founding member and President of The Chatham Club, a member of the Savannah Yacht Club, the Forest City Gun Club, the Highlands Country Club, the St. Andrew's Society, and a past President of The Century Club. For over 65 years, he was a member of the Cotillion Club where he presented three generations of young ladies in his family. He served as a bank director of the Savannah Bank and Trust Company, Georgia Railroad and Banking Company, and First Union Corporation (NYSE:FTU) through its acquisition of Wachovia Corporation (NYSE:WB). Other directorships include Savannah Foods and Industries (NYSE:SFI), Atlanta Gas Light Company (NYSE:ATG), and AGL Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GAS). He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jenny Lynn Morse Bradley; his daughter, Malinda and her husband Frederick S. Bergen of Savannah; his son, William Waldo Bradley, Jr. and his wife Margaret M. Morrison of Charlotte, North Carolina; and eight grandchildren, Frederick Shearouse Bergen, Jr. and Fontaine Bradley Bergen, Mary Helen McNatt Tarbutton, Charles Kernaghan Tarbutton, Jr. and William Bradley Tarbutton, William Waldo Bradley III, John Morrison Bradley, and Helen Holt Bradley. Also surviving is his brother, Daniel Howard Bradley of Savannah and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Helen Bradley Tarbutton, and his sister Jane Bradley Wheeler. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church. Remembrances may be sent to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church (429 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401) or Hospice of Savannah (1352 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406). The family would like to thank the following for their loving care: Carla Gardner, Janice Owens, Alethia Lowery, Denise Davis, Renarda Hankerson, Monica Demery, Aesha Battieste and Delores Haynes. Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.
