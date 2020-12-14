Bradley, Wayne

BRADLEY, Dr. Wayne Ellis



Bradley, Dr. Wayne Ellis, 69, of Johns Creek, GA, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on December 9, 2020. Dr. Bradley is survived by his loving wife, Trudy Rogers Bradley; his brothers, James Bradley (Kimberly) and Dennis Bradley (Elaine); nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Dr. Bradley received his bachelor's in Pharmacy from the Medical College of Virginia, his MBA from VCU, and his doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Florida. He began his career with independent pharmacies, worked as a Clinical Pharmacist at MCV Hospital, before transitioning to Prudential of Richmond. He worked in Pfizer Medical before retiring from Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. He was respected and admired in the pharmaceutical community. Private services are planned with family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite pet rescue. Online condolences may be made at http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com.



