Bradley, Robert

1 hour ago

BRADLEY, Robert "Bob" Lake

Robert "Bob" Lake Bradley, 82, of Marietta passed away August 12, 2022, in Ellijay, GA, his home away from home. He was beloved by his family and friends as a chef extraordinaire and Mr. Fix-it. Possessing a sharp intellect and quick wit, he was a gifted conversationalist and had an entrepreneurial spirit. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology and later served two short tours in the Army and Air Force before being honorably discharged. He had an early interest in business machines and later enjoyed a long and distinguished career in computer sales. He owned his own business and enjoyed an early retirement, which culminated in several mountain getaway adventures. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Lucile Nichols; father, Ethridge Monroe Bradley; brother, Larry N. Bradley; and wife of over 55 years, Mary Jean Thompson.

He is survived by his sister, Gloria B. Binion; his two daughters, Robin Bradley Moore and Elizabeth Bradley Neuhaus (Uwe); and three grandchildren, Bradley (Claire), Kai and Maya.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held Thursday, August 18 at 2 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Chapel in Marietta. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Extension, www.theextension.org/donate-now/

or The Salvation Army, https://give.salvationarmyusa.org




Funeral Home Information

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home

180 Church Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

