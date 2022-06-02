BRADLEY, John and Patsy



John Alfred, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and devoted friend passed away peacefully April 28, 2022. Born March 21, 1932, in Cleveland, OH to Charles and Elenore (Koptis) Bradley. He joined the ROTC at Kent State University where he received his bachelor's degree. John served in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia SC where he met his wife, Patsy. Following active service, he retired as a Major of the US Army Reserves. He began his second career at New York Life Insurance where he worked for 32 years until retiring.



John's love for over 65 years was his bride, Patsy Allen who passed away shortly after John. John also loved "N" Gauge trains and built an impressive life-like model.



Patsy Allen, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and beloved friend passed away peacefully at home May 16, 2022.



Born November 5, 1936, in Shelby, NC to Dennis and Maggie (Hamrick) Allen. She received her Degree in Nursing from Columbia Hospital of Richland County, where she met her husband. Patsy worked as a nurse for many organizations retiring as the university nurse for Oglethorpe University in Atlanta.



John and Patsy moved to the Atlanta area in 1968 and lived there until their deaths. John and Patsy were active in St Luke's Presbyterian Church for over 30 years where they both served as deacons. John taught Sunday School and Patsy organized numerous blood drives and memorial service receptions.



John and Patsy are survived by their sons, Allen (Leslie) of Charlotte NC, children, Madison, and Charlie; and John, Jr., sons Jack and Luke and their mother, Kay, many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly. Joint services will be held June 4, 2022, 2 PM at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, Dunwoody. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to St. Luke's or American Red Cross in support of Patsy's years of blood drives.

