BRADFORD, Harold David



Harold David Bradford, retired Army veteran, of Morrow, passed away suddenly on December 9, 2020. Mr. Bradford, 80, was born in Atlanta, Ga. He was a past interior designer and with the Marshall Service Court of Appeals.



Services for Mr. Bradford will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors Funeral Directors on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The family will be receiving friends prior to service beginning at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held at Georgia National Cemetery.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Myra Bradford and his son, David Ellis Bradford. He is survived by his longtime companion of 25 years, Cheryl Simpson of Stockbridge; daughters, Michelle Cooper (Jeff) of Anderson, SC and Amy Bradford of Decatur; son, John Bradford (Heather) of Monroe; brother, Paul Bradford (Elaine) of Suwanee; 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828.



