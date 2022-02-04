BRADFORD, Frank



Mr. Frank Bradford age 80 of Smyrna, GA passed away Wednesday, February 02, 2022. Born in Sumter, SC he graduated from Sumter High School and went on to graduate from the University Of South Carolina School Of Law in 1968. He earned a BS in Business Administration Management from USC in 1965.



Mr. Bradford has been a member of the South Carolina Bar since 1968 and of the Georgia Bar since 1973. He was a lifetime member of the Cobb County Bar Association, and admitted to practice before the U. S. Supreme Court. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and a member of Smyrna First Baptist Church of Smyrna. Frank has actively practiced law since 1974. He was elected as a Georgia State Representative in 1997 to represent the 30th district and served one term. Frank was an avid vegetable gardener, but his passion was a 1959 Ford Retractable hardtop restoration.



He is survived by his wife Bobbie Styles Bradford, Daughters-Natasha Bradford Horner (Craig) of Lithia Springs, Kim Ingleson (Adam) and Debbie Pittman, Son-Doug Styles, Brother-Dr. Linwood Bradford and Sister-Ann Bradford Russell both of Sumter, South Carolina, 3 Grandsons-Luke Horner, Elijah & Joshua Ingleson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held 3PM Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna with Dr. Jeff Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM to 3PM Sunday at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University Of South Carolina School Of Law, Class of 1968 Scholarship Fund, Attention Alumni Office, 1525 Senate Street Suite 255, Columbia, South Carolina, 29208. Carmichael Funeral Home located at 2950 King Street, Smyrna, Georgia is assisting the family. www.carmichaelcares.com.



