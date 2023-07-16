BRADFIELD, Nancy



Nancy (West) Fleming Bradfield, 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed into the kingdom of Heaven in the early hours of Monday morning, July 10, 2023 of natural causes after a long and beautifully lived life.



Nancy Lovelace West was born in Daytona Beach, Florida September 29, 1936 to Roger Hawes West and Nancy Katherine Shields of Thomson, Georgia. Nancy was their youngest child and only sister to Diane West. The two sisters were adored by their parents and cherished one another throughout life.



Nancy spent her childhood summers on Electric Ave. atop Mountain City in Rabun County. She work as a hostess in her Aunt Camille's hotel on 441 just north of Clayton GA,, riding her bicycle up and down Electric Ave., the street all her aunts and uncles resided along also escaping the Florida heat. During the school year, Nancy took tap, practiced the piano, and attended Daytona Beach's Maitland High School. Eventually convincing Big Nancy to let her try her hand at the flute, Nancy marched in the school band and was placed for several years in the All State Florida Orchestra.



At Emory, Nancy continued playing music, joined Kappa Kappa Gamma and met Sam Fleming, her husband of 26 years (1958-1984).



Nancy was a full-time mother, ALTA tennis player, Alyssium Garden Club member, Sandy Springs Society member, and vicious Riverside Bridge player.



Following in her own mother's footsteps, Nancy championed a cause close to her heart: the compassionate approach to teaching at the Schenck School of which two of her four children attended. To help the school fund it's mission of serving the dyslexic children of Atlanta, Nancy served as the school secretary for over twelve years.



Nancy drew strength from her faith in God. She's a member Peachtree Presbyterian Church, attended Seekers Sunday school class where she was introduced to Dave Maurice Bradfield, her husband of thirty-seven years (1986-2023). Together they focused their philanthropic efforts through Habitat for Humanity, Children's Hospital, and anonymous financial support to families in need through church programs.



Nancy's generosity bloomed from her heart. It was evident in all her relationships. Nancy was an incredible wife and thoughtful partner. She was a beloved mother with patience and forgiveness. Nancy loved without judgment or greed.



As the matriarch of the Fleming-Bradfield clan, summers were still spent in North Georgia, even though people and times had changed, Nancy kept the essence of a quaint simple era alive with starry nights, fireflies, and the sounds of crickets for two more generations. Preserved on the lake house wall is the wooden wall-mounted hand crank telephone from her parent's home in Mountain City.



Nancy was the best of homemakers.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Roger Hawes West and Nancy Shields West; her first husband, Samuel Hale Sibley Fleming. Surviving are husband, David Maurice Bradfield; sister, Dianne Van Wert; children, Samuel Sibley Fleming, MD. (Vanessa), Susan Bradfield Britt, Katherine Fleming Earle, William Cornelius Fleming II, and Jennifer West Fleming-Balser; and seven grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (Georgia chapter).



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, Georgia 30319. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Kellett Chapel of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. A reception will follow the service.





