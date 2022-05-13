BRADFIELD, Gladys



Gladys Allen Bradfield, 93, a longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2022, after a yearlong battle with chronic kidney disease. She was born in LaFayette, Alabama, on April 13, 1929, to Luke Allen and Mirtie Lou Silmon, and raised in Camp Hill, Alabama, prior to relocating to Atlanta. She was preceded in rest by her husband of more than 60 years, Cephus L. Bradfield, her parents, and brother, Roy Silmon.



She is survived by her daughters, Carmen Cosby and Sylvia Lilly; son, William Bradfield (Jamille); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 AM in the chapel of F.L. Sims Funeral Home, 2968 East Point St., East Point, Georgia 30344. Interment at College Park Cemetery.

