Braddy, Jackson

BRADDY, Rev. Jackson



The Reverend Jackson Pafford Braddy, 89, of Atlanta passed after a brief illness at Emory University Hospital on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.



Mr. Braddy was born on March 23, 1933. He was the son of William Jackson Braddy and Ollie Mae Pafford Braddy and grew up in Woodland, Georgia. He graduated from Woodland Elementary School and Talbot County High School.



He studied at Emory University in Atlanta, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and American Literature in 1954. At Emory he was a member of the Emory Glee Club and in 1953 served as Assistant Business Manager during the planning and conduct of a three-month concert tour of Europe, during which the Glee Club performed 55 concerts in nine countries. He became Business Manager of the organization the following year. At Emory, he was a member and President of the Campus Club, an independent social organization.



Mr. Braddy studied at Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York, where he earned a Master of Divinity degree in New Testament studies in 1957. His theological education included pastoral care clinical education at Boston City Hospital. During his graduate studies, he was Chaplain to two general hospitals and fourteen nursing homes in Stamford, Connecticut, under auspices of the Stamford-Darien Council of Churches.



He accepted an invitation to come to Ohio to serve as Associate Minister of the Trinity Methodist Church of Portsmouth, Ohio. He became a member of the Ohio Conference of The Methodist Church and was ordained to the Order of Deacon in the Methodist ministry in 1957.



Returning to his home state of Georgia in 1959, Mr. Braddy was ordained to the Order of Elder and served in a series of appointments in the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church. They included Northwoods, Doraville; Faculty and Director of Religious Life, Reinhardt College, and Minister of Waleska United Methodist Church, Waleska; Allgood Road, Stone Mountain; Associate Minister, St. Mark, Atlanta; and Dodd Memorial, Atlanta.



As a member of the North Georgia Conference, he served on the Commission on Worship, in which he had responsibility for directing the worship services of the Annual Conference; and on the Commission on Peace and World Order, in which he planned and led a series of annual travel study seminars to Washington and New York for student and adult participants.



In 1971 Mr. Braddy was named Executive Director (Coordinator) of the Georgia Interchurch Association, the ecumenical organization in the State of Georgia, composed of fourteen judicatories in the state, whose presiding officers composed the Board of Directors. In this position, he coordinated the planning by the denominational bodies of cooperative efforts in various areas of Christian concern. He remained in this position until 1980. In 1982 he became a Retired Elder in Full Connection in The United Methodist Church.



Concurrent with studies in Information Technology at Georgia State University, Mr. Braddy embarked upon a second career in data processing with the State of Georgia. He worked in Fiscal Accounting in Information and Computer Processing in the Department of Administrative Services. He retired as a Principal Analyst in 1968.



Mr. Braddy served for 54 years as a Minister of The Reunion at Springhead, Atkinson County, Georgia, where the heritage family church of the Pafford family was established by his great-grandfather in the 1840's.



He had a lifelong interest in music. He studied piano throughout elementary and high school and pipe organ while at Emory. Also, during his Emory years, he volunteered as an usher at all performances of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Atlanta Music Club's All-Star Concert Series. He became Head Usher for these events at the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium.



He had a significant interest in world affairs and had the opportunity to travel in England, Scotland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, France, Poland, Soviet Union, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Canada and Puerto Rico.



In retirement Mr. Braddy continued to pursue his interests in genealogy, family history, music, theatre, books, writing, photography and computers. He is a current or former member of the Order of St. Luke, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, American Theatre Organ Society, Atlanta History Center, Fernbank Museum, High Museum, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta Photography Guild and the National Railway Historical Society.



He is survived by his cousins Joye Bishop Cauthen of Tucker, GA and Richard Daniel Bishop of Warner Robins, and numerous other cousins.



Interment will be at Woodland Memorial Cemetery, Woodland, Georgia.



Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA in charge of arrangements. coxfh.com

