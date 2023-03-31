X

Brackett, Margaret

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BRACKETT, Margaret

Margaret Elizabeth Harris Brackett, age 98, of Peachtree Corners, GA, passed away March 29, 2023. She was born in Edgefield, SC in 1924 to Claude Edward Harris and Margaret Elizabeth Wells. Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. She graduated from Girl's High in 1943. After graduation she worked for Trust Company Bank of Georgia where she was trained by her future husband, Fulton Brackett. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Claud Fulton Brackett, Jr.; her sisters, Martha Jean Elrod (Pete), Mary Helen Bond (Frank Gresham); and her son-in-law, Bill Mishoe. She is survived by her children, Gail Brackett and Claud Brackett, Claudia Lawson; and a host of nieces, nephews and their families. Margaret was an active member of Church at Wieuca, before her health declined. The family will receive friends at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe on April 3, 2023, 11 AM – 12:30 PM. The funeral service will begin at 1 PM, with Dr. Mark Wilbanks officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Church at Wieuca for Camp Wieuca or Children's Ministry are appreciated.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher8h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
7h ago

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
8h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta Public Schools drops redistricting plans after student protest
9h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta Public Schools drops redistricting plans after student protest
9h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC Mock Draft 2.0: Jalen Carter drops to the Falcons
14h ago
The Latest

West, Paul
John, William St.
2h ago
George, Mack
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
8h ago
Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top