BRACKETT, Margaret



Margaret Elizabeth Harris Brackett, age 98, of Peachtree Corners, GA, passed away March 29, 2023. She was born in Edgefield, SC in 1924 to Claude Edward Harris and Margaret Elizabeth Wells. Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. She graduated from Girl's High in 1943. After graduation she worked for Trust Company Bank of Georgia where she was trained by her future husband, Fulton Brackett. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Claud Fulton Brackett, Jr.; her sisters, Martha Jean Elrod (Pete), Mary Helen Bond (Frank Gresham); and her son-in-law, Bill Mishoe. She is survived by her children, Gail Brackett and Claud Brackett, Claudia Lawson; and a host of nieces, nephews and their families. Margaret was an active member of Church at Wieuca, before her health declined. The family will receive friends at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe on April 3, 2023, 11 AM – 12:30 PM. The funeral service will begin at 1 PM, with Dr. Mark Wilbanks officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Church at Wieuca for Camp Wieuca or Children's Ministry are appreciated.



