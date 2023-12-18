Brackett, Evelyn

BRACKETT (GILBERT), Evelyn



January 06, 1932 –



December 15, 2023



Evelyn Gilbert Brackett of Braselton, GA, died peacefully on December 15, 2023, at the age of 91, after a period of declining health. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a strong faith and a kind spirit that touched the lives of all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Everett Brackett; father, AJ Gilbert; her mother, Dorothy Gilbert; and her brother, Dr. Larry Gilbert of Cumming, GA.



Evelyn was born in Cumming, Georgia, on January 6, 1932, where she lived until she graduated from high school. She was a pre-school teacher and also worked in banking and retail for many years. In her spare time, Evelyn enjoyed crafts and gardening. She was an exceptional cook, specializing in southern cuisine and desserts. She especially enjoyed hosting the holidays at her home. Evelyn was a dedicated member of the Christ Place Church.



Evelyn and Everett were married on July 29, 1950, in Cumming, GA. They lived many years in Lilburn, GA, while raising their family. After retirement, Evelyn and Everett moved to Flowery Branch, GA, where they enjoyed traveling around the world, gardening, and sharing the fruits of their labor with family and friends.



Evelyn is survived by a younger sister, Betty Jean Gilbert; and younger brother, Farish Gilbert.



Evelyn is also survived by her two children, son, Stephen Brackett; and daughter, Deborah Brackett; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Day, Katherine Brackett DeMoura; and Michael Brackett; two great-grandchildren, Sam and Olivia Day.



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 19, at 2 PM, at the Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Visitation will be held before the service between 11:30 and 2:00 PM.



Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040. Condolences may be made by visiting:



www.ingramfuneralhome.com.





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