Brackett, Edgar

Edgar Hamilton "Buddy" Brackett, age 83, of Duluth, GA, peacefully passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.



The family will gather with friends on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Buddy was born March 20, 1938 in Goldsboro, NC, to the late Edgar John Brackett and the late Margaret Dobbs Brackett. Buddy graduated from West Fulton High School in Atlanta, Georgia and began a career with Foote & Davies Printing Company that spanned over 30 years.



Buddy was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed golf, tennis, riding his motorcycles, socializing and sharing funny stories. Buddy was an active member at Berkeley Hills Country Club since 1968, where he and Vivien made many lifelong friends. Times dearest to Buddy were the moments he spent with family and friends and he was especially fond of time spent with his children and grandchildren.



Buddy is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 62 years, Vivien Crook Brackett; son and daughter-in-law, James Edgar Brackett and wife Leigh; daughter, Vicki Leigh Brackett; cherished grandchildren, Nicholas Edgar Brackett and wife Rachael, Madison Leigh Brackett, and Mary "Alissa" Brackett.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Church or Charity of your choice.



