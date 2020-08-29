X

Bracey, Mary

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BRACEY, Mary "Mag" Age 87, of Lithonia, passed August 24, 2020. Service August 29, 1 PM at R.W. Andrews Mortuary, East Point, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

R W Andrews Mortuary

1832 Washington Ave

East Point, GA

30344

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.