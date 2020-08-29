BRACEY, Mary "Mag" Age 87, of Lithonia, passed August 24, 2020. Service August 29, 1 PM at R.W. Andrews Mortuary, East Point, GA.
Funeral Home Information
R W Andrews Mortuary
1832 Washington Ave
East Point, GA
30344
