Bracewell, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BRACEWELL, Robert

Robert David "Bob" Bracewell Sr., 83, passed on January 28, 2023.

Bob was born in Eastman, GA to Justin James Bracewell and Hylah Walker Bracewell. He graduated from Eastman High School. He attended Middle Georgia College, where he was a member of the varsity baseball team. He then went on to the University of Georgia, where he continued to play baseball and graduated with a degree in Insurance. After graduation he moved to Atlanta to begin his career in Insurance. He retired from State Auto Insurance after many years. Bob was a member of Northside United Methodist Church, the Georgia National Guard and Ansley Golf Club. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Persons Bracewell, his sons, Edward Persons Bracewell and Robert David Bracewell Jr and his wife Lisa. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Ella, Jake and Sara; two brothers, Walter Leslie Bracewell (Ann) of Eastman, Georgia and James Ronald Bracewell (Betty) of Cochran, Georgia; as well as nine nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Oakhill Cemetery in Talbotton, GA. Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA 706-846-3110.

Funeral Home Information

Cox Funeral Home

93 Prather-Barnes Road

Manchester, GA

31816

https://www.coxfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

