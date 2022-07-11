BRACEWELL, Donald Fall



Donald Fall Bracewell was born in Atlanta, GA on May 7,1924. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 8, 2022. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp at the age of 18 and served as a co-pilot in the 15th Air Force, 98th Bomb Group in WWII. After the war, he attended UGA on the GI bill and built a 38-year career with the Trust Company of Georgia.



He was a loving husband to Ellen, his wife of 69 years, and a devoted father to their five children. He lived a meaningful life characterized by honor, humility and humor and will be remembered for his quick wit, patriotism, strong sense of community, and abiding faith. Don was a true gentleman and a perfect example of "The Greatest Generation."



He is survived by his wife, Ellen Humphries Bracewell; and their children and spouses, Scott and Rebecca Bracewell, Steve and Sueanne Bracewell, Bob and Vickie Bracewell, and Donna and John Baumstark; and is preceded in death by his youngest son, Ted. Don is also survived by his nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his youngest brother, Carl Bracewell and spouse (Alice); many loving nieces and nephews; and is preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Sara Hynninen (Arvo), Eleanor Casteel (Bob), John "Buddy" Bracewell (Nita).



Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 13th at 11:00 AM at Glenn Memorial Methodist Church with brief visitation before and after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenn Memorial Methodist Church or to the Ted Bracewell Brain Tumor Foundation at the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, http://together.emory.edu/bracewell.



