Bpmar, Betty

Mrs. Betty Lawrence Hix Bomar, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. She was 79 years old. Betty was born in West Armuchee Valley, Walker County, Georgia, and raised by her parents, Woodrow Wilson Hix and Sarah Dawson Hix. She graduated from LaFayette High School, where she played basketball and ran track. Subsequently she earned a bachelor's degree from Shorter College in Rome, Georgia. Betty married her high school sweetheart, Robert Spencer Bomar, lived in Athens, Georgia and taught school in Winder, Georgia while Robert finished law school at the University of Georgia. They moved to metro-Atlanta following Robert's graduation, where Betty taught high school in DeKalb County and later worked for C&S Bank in downtown Atlanta. Together they had one son, Spencer Armpstead Bomar, and settled in Marietta and Kennesaw, Georgia for many years. After the birth of her son, Betty devoted herself to her family, raising her son and managing the household. Later, she began working for First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, Georgia as an executive assistant to the pastoral staff. She was also a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a choir member, deacon, and middle school youth group advisor. Betty loved her family, she enjoyed her many friendships, and she valued education, including a good political debate from time to time. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and her many pet dogs who were additional family members to her. Betty, an athlete since high school, played ALTA tennis for many years and won several City Championships with various teams at a high skill level. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Robert Spencer Bomar; and her brother, Wilson Hix. She is survived by her son, Spencer Armpstead Bomar; her daughter-in-law, Susan DeAnn Thomas Bomar; her grandson, Thomas Spencer Yeichan Bomar; her sisters, Nancy Hix Echols and Linda Hix Hegwood; her brothers, Waymon Hix, Bob Hix, and Farris Hix; as well as many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, July 18, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.





