BOZE, Edward Franklin



Age 73, Atlanta, died January 9, 2022. Ed was a fighter who sucked the last drops of life from the cup he was handed.



Growing up an Army brat, he moved around the world with his parents and brother. Stops included Japan, France, Alaska and Leavenworth, KS. By the time Ed graduated high school, his family had landed in Orlando, so he attended the University of Florida where he was a distinguished student leader while earning a BA in Engineering and an MBA.



After college, Ed moved to Atlanta with his new bride, Paula Lancit Boze, of blessed memory. Together, they built a life that balanced hard work with living in the moment. Most importantly to them, they gave their child and grandchildren a loving and supportive family as a base.



In the community, Ed wore many hats. He was an artist, a Scoutmaster, a coach, and a founder of Temple Kol Emeth. Whatever he did, he attacked it with a zeal that bordered on obsession. Preparation and determination were his defining characteristics.



Professionally, Ed fought and won in the ruthless investment banking game. But he did it his own way, eventually starting his own firm supporting the development of affordable housing. Working with his son at Boze Capital, Inc. was one of his crowning achievements.



After Paula's death in 2013, Ed set the greatest example possible for his family. He not only soldiered on; he thrived. Being involved in the details of his son's and grandchildren's lives was incredibly important to him. Returning to painting, Ed gained the respect of the Atlanta art community through his positive attitude, work ethic, and general love of life. Those that knew him during this time speak of his laughter and support. Through declining health, he never stopped finding ways to find the joy in life.



Ed is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Scott Hunter Boze and Jamilyn; grandchildren: Ava and Hunter Boze, and brother Ken Boze. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Olmsted Plein Air Invitational (www.olmstedpleinair.com). A graveside service will take place at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Arlington Memorial Park. An online guestbook and Zoom link may be accessed at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

