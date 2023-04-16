Boyter, Haskell

BOYTER, Jr., Haskell



1936 - 2023



Haskell Boyter Jr. of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, at the age of 86.



Born November 2, 1936, he grew up in Atlanta where he attended Grady High School and then Mercer University in Macon and Georgia State University.



Following career stops at Delta Airlines and Arrow Shirts, Haskell started Travelers Leasing and served as president for 31 years before retiring.



Haskell was a talented musician who could play by ear and enjoyed entertaining others on the piano and guitar. He was also an avid golfer and fisherman.



Haskell is survived by his wife, Carol (Erie); and his two children, Lisa Marvel (Bill) and Matt Boyter (Jenny). He is also survived by his sister, Carole Kirk; and his brother, Charles (Janie); along with his grandsons, Will and Zach Marvel; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Jane Edmonds Boyter, his wife of 40 years; and his parents, Haskell Boyter Sr. and Mabel Stewart Boyter.



A small graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Decatur Cemetery.

