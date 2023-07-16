BOYT, Deborah Ann



Deborah Ann Boyt, 69, of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 after a brave struggle with breast cancer. She died peacefully with her loving husband of 42 years holding her hand.



Debbie was born on February 14, 1954, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Harriett L. Ward Leonard and Thomas R. Leonard. She graduated from Wendell L. Wilkie High School in Elwood, Indiana in 1972. On April 10,1981 Debbie married her husband at the court house in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where she lived for the rest of her life. She spent several years working in the front office at Atlanta Family Practice Associates, and as administrative assistant at the Brill Corporation before leaving the workplace to raise her children. Later, she worked in the office of the Clerk of the Court in Gwinnett County until retiring in 2019.



Her warmth and compassion were cherished by all those around her – especially by the stray cats she adopted over the years. She took pride in keeping a beautifully decorated home for her family and friends to enjoy. Debbie supported her children in all of their creative endeavors, and kept meticulous records of their accomplishments in scrapbooks and photo albums. She enjoyed traveling with her family and collecting souvenirs from her adventures (even when there was no room left on the Christmas tree for more ornaments).



Debbie is remembered as a lover of films, music, and books. She was a fearsome Scrabble opponent and knew the "Entertainment" category of any trivia game well enough that you would think she had memorized the questions in advance. Her musical tastes spanned everything over the years from Neil Diamond to eighties country to the Backstreet Boys to Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, and she loved to share her playlists with her family and friends.



Debbie believed in fairness, kindness, and empathy for all people. Her favorite book was To Kill a Mockingbird, and she found the character of Atticus Finch to be an inspiring example of strong moral principles. She strived to make others to feel included and welcome, and she encouraged her children to do the same. She regularly donated to local charities and volunteered as chaperone for many of her children's activities.



Debbie is survived by her husband James Boyt, her children Christina Boyt and Thomas Boyt, and her sister Linda Miller. She was preceded in death by her sister Sandra Houppert and their parents.



The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.bcrf.org) in Debbie's name.



