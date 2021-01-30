Boylston, Robert

BOYLSTON, Sr., Robert Wheeler "Bobby"



Robert (Bobby) Wheeler Boylston, Sr., age 81, of Johns Creek, GA, died peacefully at home on January 28, 2021.



Preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Boylston Gelly and son-in-law, Lewis Rogers, Bobby is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 61 years, Wanda Cline Boylston; daughter, Laurie B. Rogers of Peachtree Corners, GA, son, Robert (Rob) W. Boylston, Jr., (Tonya) of Johns Creek, GA, and son-in-law, Rudolphe (Rudy) Gelly of Peachtree Corners, GA; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



Bobby Boylston was born in Atlanta, GA on June 28, 1939. He was a graduate of Druid Hills High School and attended the University of Alabama on a football scholarship, graduating with a degree in business. Bobby played for the legendary Bear Bryant and was co-captain of the team his senior year. After graduation he served in the US Army at Fort Benning for two years.



Bobby had a dual career as a stock broker and football referee. Beginning in 1978 he officiated games for the NFL for 21 years, including several Super Bowls. During those years, which produced lifelong friendships, Bobby served several terms on the Board of the NFL Professional Referees Association. In 2015 he was elected to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.



Bobby was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church for over 30 years before joining Peachtree Corners Baptist Church twenty years ago after their move to Johns Creek. Bob was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club where he learned at an early age to play golf, a game that he loved with almost as much passion as football, which also produced many cherished friendships.



Bobby met his wife, Wanda Cline, at Druid Hills High School. She joined him at the University of Alabama and they were married at an early age. Their love and devotion to one another produced three children who adored him. He taught his children and then grandchildren invaluable lessons and gave them gifts that money can't buy. Most important of all lessons is to love the Lord Jesus and go to church.



Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned for a later day. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peachtree Corners Baptist Church, 4480 Peachtree Corners Circle, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092, pcbchurch.org or Bible Study Fellowship International atbsfinternational.org



The family expresses our deepest gratitude to Bobby's longtime caregiver, Jeanetta Horsey, who kept Dad laughing through it all.



