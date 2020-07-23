BOYLE, William A. "Bill" William "Bill" A. Boyle, Worcester, Mass. native; Coast Guard Cadet; always a Marine; UMass grad; and IBM lifer passed away surrounded by family on July 17, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Catharine. He is survived by Brenda, his wife of 60 years; his children Kathleen (Andy), Bill (Jan), John (Ellen), and Patrick (Alison); grandchildren Conor, Kirkland, Sarah, Bridget, Elle, Laura, Campbell, Mary Michael, and Millie; siblings Dick and Mary-Ellen; and many nieces and nephews. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, and will be greatly missed. Bill was blessed with a great memory for dates, people, and places, and a love of stories that helped him make connections with everyone. He was a treasured co-worker, valued volunteer, the life of class reunions (even if it wasn't his class), a Bible Buckaroo at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and a positive presence. Bill began his professional career at Peat Marwick Mitchell before joining IBM where he spent the bulk of his career. He later moved to Network General from where he retired. In the "I've Been Moved" tradition of IBM, Bill lived in New York; Portland, Maine; and Jacksonville, Florida, before settling in Atlanta. Bill spent more than 40 years as a director and emeritus director building the IBM Southeast Federal Credit Union (now iTHINK Financial) into one of the nation's largest credit unions. A private service will be held for family at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, Semper Fi Fund, or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.

