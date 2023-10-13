BOYLAN, James



James F. Boylan, 84 years old, passed peacefully October 6, 2023 surrounded by family in Marietta, Georgia. Loving husband to Jeanette Benedetti Boylan for 54 years. Father to Jason Boylan and Pilar (Kornegay); father-in-law to Mike Kornegay. Grandad to Max and Ava Kornegay and Jack Boylan. Born January 8, 1939 in Chicago. A free-spirited Irishman at heart, a ski bum in Aspen, he served our country in Korea, sold computer software for decades and presided as President of the New Trier Men's Garden Club. He traveled the world with his wife and designed and rehabbed a building in the Ukrainian Village before settling in Georgia. A veteran's funeral will be held October 18, 10:30 AM at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Chicago.



