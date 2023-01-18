ajc logo
Boykin, Leonard

1 hour ago

BOYKIN, Leonard

September 26, 1937 - January 12, 2023

Leonard Boykin, age 85, of Fairburn, GA passed on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 3:00 PM, at Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

