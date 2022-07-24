BOYER, Morris



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of long time Emerald Drive resident Morris Boyer. Morris and his wife Carol lived on the lake for their entire 51 years of marriage. Lake Spivey was very special to Morris; a place where he enjoyed many gatherings with friends as well as solace from a busy and demanding career. It is also where he spent his last days before passing peacefully on June 30, 2022 at the age of 81. In addition to his wife Carol, Morris is survived by a sister, Alice Gay Boyer, and his beloved dog Lulu. Morris graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and then went on to become an alumnus of the University of Georgia Law School. Subsequently earning a Master's Degree in Taxation from New York University School of Law. He developed an interest in real estate early on and acquired a number of rental properties and then motels which he managed throughout his long career. Morris also had a sincere commitment to public service. After practicing law for several years, he joined the staff of the Legislative Council at the Georgia General Assembly, where he worked during legislative sessions for 40 years. In his free time Morris enjoyed travel and golf with his friends, frequently combining the two, and playing a number of famous courses around the world. When home, he and Carol logged countless miles traversing Emerald Drive. Through their daily walks, neighborhood socials, bridge with friends and gatherings at Eagles Landing Country Club, Morris and Carol enjoyed a very full life. He will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. fordstewartfh@aol.com

