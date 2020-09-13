BOYER, Donald Donald 'Kim' Boyer, age 74, died September 9, 2020. He was the 2nd son of Donald and Helen Cos Boyer, born on November 20, 1946 in Washinton, Iowa. Graduated from Iowa State and remained a 'forever a hawkeye' fan. Moved to Lilburn GA in 1970's and worked for ATandT then Lucent Technologies until retirement. Married Jane Colomb in 1978 inheriting multiple stepchildren followed by multiple grand and great-grandchildren. Active at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church for many years and sang in the choir. Loved his God, family, country, gardening, the Atlanta Braves, gadgets, gizmos. and collecting stamps and coins since childhood. Very generous to all-- a gentle and kind soul. He joins his wife, parents, brother and stepdaughters (Maria and Kymmie) in heaven. He leaves behind stepchildren, Lynn Leandro (Jim), Donald Leandro Jr., David 'Buddy' Leandro (Jackie), 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. His service will be Monday September 14, at 11 AM, at Bill Head Funeral Home (Lilburn/Tucker) with Rev. Jim Landis officiating and will be livestreamed. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. 770-564-2726.



