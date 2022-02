Valerie Boyd, a beloved editor and journalism professor and the Charlayne Hunter-Gault Distinguished Writer in Residence at the University of Georgia, died Saturday following a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 58.



She is a former arts editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and author of a definitive biography of Zora Neale Hurston, "Wrapped in Rainbows."



(Photo by Jason Thrasher)