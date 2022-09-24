BOYD, R. David



September 20, 2022



Robert David Boyd, Sr. a native of Wilkes County GA, passed on September 20, 2022, at his home in Newnan, GA following a lengthy illness. He was a graduate of The Citadel and served in The United States Army. David had lived in Newnan since the early 1960s. He had relocated to Newnan to be the executive for the local chamber of commerce. During those early years in Newnan, The Newnan Times-Herald gave him the opportunity to use his considerable artistic skills and political acumen as their political cartoonist. Boyd's light-hearted (sometimes acerbic) take on politics made his work instantly popular with the local readers. His work could be disarming at times, but always done in good nature. David became friends with columnist Lewis Grizzard and humorist Jeff Foxworthy and they became the triumvirate of southern humor. David's work was carried in over 200 newspapers. He provided the artwork for Foxworthy's redneck humor publications.



David is survived by his devoted wife Rosalyn McKoy Boyd. The art gene was passed on to his children who are artists in their own right. They are David Boyd, Jr. and his wife Julie; Bonne Boyd Bedingfield and her husband, Jason, Rosalyn Moore Boyd Johnson, and her husband Wes. He adored his grandchildren, Margaret Lane McKoon, Mary Rosalyn McKoon, Evelyn Claire Bedingfield, John Boyd Bedingfield, Ada Lynn Bedingfield, Robert David Boyd III, and Aila Emerson Boyd. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Boyd, III. Services for David will be on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Central Baptist Church, 14 West Broad St. in Newnan. There will be a visitation beginning at 12:00 PM with the service following at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Central Baptist Church (centralbaptistnewnan.org), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), The Samaritan Clinic in Newnan (cowetasamaritanclinic.org), or research for myalgic encephalomyelitis (solvecfs.org). The full obituary is available and online condolences may be expressed at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home, 770-253-4580.



