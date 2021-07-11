BOYD, Nancy Ann



Nancy Ann Boyd, daughter of Walter and Patricia Tyynis Boyd; sister of Scott and Cathy Boyd; mother of Eero, Jacob and Zoë Zingeser; wife of Jim Zingeser - deeply beloved by all, passed away in Rochester, Minnesota on July 1, 2021.



Those who have lived in Intown communities have likely been touched by Nancy Boyd. If you enjoyed the early 2000s restoration of the Mary Lin School playfield, butterfly garden and installation of new play equipment; if you participated in the 9/11 Heros' Walk; or if you have enjoyed the daylighting and restoration of Candler Park Brook that now meanders through the golf course and past Paideia School, you have seen Nancy Boyd's fingerprints (the beavers and otters are a bonus). Nancy brought her sharp intellect and passion for citizen-led community projects to TEVERETERNO in Rome, Italy, and most recently to Freedom Park, where Nancy's finger and footprints glow on projects illuminating and celebrating public spaces such as Dwelling, ELDER, and the Chimney Swift Tower. Nancy would argue that these remarkable works of community art were crafted by great artists including Masud Olufani, William Kentridge, and the Atlanta Audubon Society, yet Nancy's great heart and hand were also there.

