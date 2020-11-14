BOYD, Frank Alston



Frank Alston Boyd, 79, longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, November 7th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home. Born August 27, 1941 in Montgomery, Alabama, he was the elder son of the late Benjamin Franklin Boyd and Maude (Nixon) Boyd. Frank graduated from Lanier High School, Montgomery, Alabama, in May of 1959. He attended college at the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He went on to law school and practiced law in Georgia for many years, serving for a time as a city judge in Roswell, Georgia. An avid competitor, Frank loved games of all sorts, trash talk, and friendly wagers. He was a gifted athlete, excelling in every sport he tried, including golf and basketball, but particularly baseball. He was scouted in High School by the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, and those who saw him play say he had a swing like Joe DiMaggio. Frank enjoyed sharing his time, resources, and experiences to help others in both his professional and his private life. To Frank's family and many friends, he will be remembered as a complete original: charismatic, generous, funny and fun-loving, a snappy dresser and a colorful story-teller, who loved being a granddaddy and knew how to take pleasure in a good cigar, good company, and good food. He had a great head for numbers and a huge heart for his family. He made friends easily and maintained many friendships going back to childhood. Anyone who came into Frank's orbit knew that he was always up for adventure and that a caper could commence at any moment, in any setting, and involve anyone. The world already feels like a less vivid and interesting place without him in it. He led a full life on his own terms, and he will be deeply missed. Frank is survived by his three children, Frank Alston Boyd Jr., Karen Crawford Boyd, and Benjamin James Boyd and their spouses, Kathleen Montgomery, Ben Finegold, and Lindsay (Powell) Boyd; six grandchildren (Alston, Bronwen, Holden, Archer, Penelope, and Violet); his brother, Jack Nixon Boyd; and many other relatives and friends. A private celebration of life service is being planned by the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Atlanta Center for the Visually Impaired, a cause that Frank supported as a volunteer. Go to cviga.org and click on "Donate to CVI" in the upper right of the screen.

