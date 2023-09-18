Boyd, Elizabeth

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

BOYD, Elizabeth "Liz"

Elizabeth "Liz" Otto Bennett Boyd, age 77, of Roswell, GA, passed away on September 15, 2023. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery. Please visit www.northsidechapel.com to express condolences.

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

