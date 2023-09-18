BOYD, Elizabeth "Liz"
Elizabeth "Liz" Otto Bennett Boyd, age 77, of Roswell, GA, passed away on September 15, 2023. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery. Please visit www.northsidechapel.com to express condolences.
