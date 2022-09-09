ajc logo
Boyd, Claude

Obituaries
BOYD, Claude S. E.

Mr. Claude S.E. Boyd of Atlanta, Georgia passed on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 12:00 Noon from Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Rev. Gary Dean, Pastor; Elder Edith Abakari, (Eulogist) God First Breakthrough Ministries. Mr. Claude S.E. Boyd leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 39 years, Mrs. Gaythale Boyd; son, Mr. Johnnie B. Boyd (Evelyn T. Keener); daughter, Mrs. Audrey Davis (Darrell B. Davis); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at resident the day of service at 11:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073. Masks are required by all attendees.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

