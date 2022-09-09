BOYD, Claude S. E.



Mr. Claude S.E. Boyd of Atlanta, Georgia passed on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 12:00 Noon from Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Rev. Gary Dean, Pastor; Elder Edith Abakari, (Eulogist) God First Breakthrough Ministries. Mr. Claude S.E. Boyd leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 39 years, Mrs. Gaythale Boyd; son, Mr. Johnnie B. Boyd (Evelyn T. Keener); daughter, Mrs. Audrey Davis (Darrell B. Davis); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at resident the day of service at 11:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073. Masks are required by all attendees.

