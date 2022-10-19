BOYCHUK, Alexandra Lee "Alee"



Alexandra Lee Boychuk "Alee", age 32, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family and friends on October 14, 2022. Alee fought with every fiber of her being until the very end after a nearly five year battle with a glioblastoma.



For the past five years, Alee has lived out her dreams in Southern California residing within walking distance to the Pacific Ocean in a quaint historic town, Cardiff-by-the-Sea.



On September 13, 2021, Alee's beautiful daughter, Sloane Skye Gaddi, was born in La Jolla, California. For the past year Alee has been a remarkable mother to Sloane – spending every minute she could with her, and even planning Sloane's first birthday with the theme "One Groovy Baby", despite the advanced stage of her tumor.



While Alee's life was short, she was fortunate to experience a full and beautiful one. Alee was born in Atlanta, GA on June 11, 1990, and is the daughter of Mark and Phoebe Boychuk, Gainesville, GA.



She attended kindergarten through third grade at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School in Brookhaven, GA where her family lived until they built a house on Lake Lanier and moved to Gainesville, GA. Alee then attended Westminster Christian School from fourth through eighth grades. Her family joined Westminster Presbyterian Church where Alee was active in the youth program. Alee attended Gainesville High School where she was captain of the Varsity cheerleading squad, as well as a member of the Varsity doubles tennis team.



Alee graduated high school in 2008, and then attended the University of Alabama where she earned a degree in advertising. During her time at Alabama, Alee rushed Kappa Kappa Gamma and made countless lifelong friends. Her friends describe her as someone who was vivacious and hysterically funny, rarely without a smile, was capable of making any given occasion one to remember for years to come, was loved easily by all, and loved others unconditionally. Friends from every chapter of her life have come from coast to coast to not only visit her, but to help her fight her battle against cancer until the last moment.



Alee spent most of her flight attendant career flying the Oil Minister of Saudi Arabia and his family on a 767 jet. While she typically flew between Houston and Saudi Arabia – she enjoyed layovers in Paris, Austria, Egypt, Russia, Turkey, Dubai, Greece, Italy and Seychelles to name a few.



Alee is preceded in death by her older brother, Peter Boychuk; and her grandparents, Glenn and Mildred Lee Middleton and George Boychuk. She is survived by her parents, Phoebe and Mark Boychuk; her look-a-like daughter, Sloane Gaddi; her fiance, Dillon Gaddi; and brothers, Roman Boychuk, 25, of Chattanooga, TN and Christian Boychuk, 23, of Pacific Beach, California. She is also survived by her paternal grandmother, Olga Boychuk of Gainesville, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, the family has opened a 529 College Fund for Alee's daughter to be used specifically for education purposes. Alee was aware of the fund and wanted to thank everyone personally for donating to Sloane's higher education.



- Checks can be made out to "Raymond James FBO Sloane Gaddi" (Mail to Marilyn Mayfield, 1601 Calcar Cove, Fruitland Park, FL 34731)



- Donations can also be made via Venmo – @Phoebe-Boychuk or Cash App $PhoebeBoychuk – noting the "Sloane Gaddi College Fund"



A celebration of life will take place in Gainesville, GA on Saturday, December 3, in addition to a sunset "paddle-out" to be held at Moonlight State Beach, Encinitas on Saturday, February 4 for Alee's loved ones to paddle into the ocean and spread her ashes.



The entire Boychuk family extends their sincere appreciation for all your love, prayers and support, as they have fought along with Alee for the past four and a half years.

