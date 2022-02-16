BOYCE, MIchael "Mike"



Col. Michael H. Boyce USMC (ret.), 72, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN. He was born on September 1, 1949, in Brawley, CA, to the late Milledge and Rosario Rita (Gomez) Boyce. On April 22, 2000, at Ft. McPherson in Atlanta, GA, he married Judy Faye Moon, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Alison (Nicholas) Cotsonika of Saline, MI; his two sons, Kevin (Kaytie) Boyce of Summerville, SC, and Sean Boyce of Jacksonville Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Jacob Cotsonika, Ethan Cotsonika, Averyhart Boyce, Penelope Boyce and Charlotte Anders-Boyce; and by two brothers, Milledge Boyce of New Mexico and Mark (Mary) Boyce of Washington State. Michael graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1971, then served in the Marine Corps for more than 30 years. He also earned a master's degree from Pepperdine University and was a distinguished graduate of the Naval War College. Mike held various government and military contract positions before serving as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Cobb County from 2017 to 2020. He and his wife were in South Bend participating in the 2021-2022 Inspired Leadership Initiative at Notre Dame at the time of his death. His funeral mass was held February 3, 2022, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. Later he will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:00 AM at Mt. Bethel UMC, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068. A reception following the service will be held in the Mt. Bethel Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the Michael H. Boyce Memorial Fund. Gifts may be made online at http://giving.nd.edu/Boyce, by phone at 547-631-5150, or by mail. The address: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN., handled the arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.



