Obituaries

Bowman, Robert

Nov 2, 2023

BOWMAN, Robert Glenn

Robert "Bob" Glenn Bowman, age 88, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Robert "Bob" was a graduate of Grady High School in Atlanta, GA, and earned a Bachelor of Science at Georgia Tech, graduating in 1956. Additionally he earned a Master's in Business Administration at Ohio State University, in Industrial Management. During his years at GA TECH, he was in Air Force ROTC. After GA TECH, he joined the Air Force, was commissioned as First Lieutenant, earned his wings, and piloted B-47's.

After graduating from Ohio State, he worked in management consulting for Battelle Memorial Institute, Arthur Young and Ernest & Young. He and two other former employees of Ernest & Young founded the Atlanta based management consulting firm North Highland Company. He retired from North Highland in 2001 as Vice President and Founder Emeritus.

Bob leaves behind his wife, three children, two stepsons, 13 grandchildren, a son-in-law and three daughters-in-law.

Bob was a wonderful husband, father, stepfather and Papa. He loved his family, friends and country. He will be greatly missed.

A Graveside Service was held with family members and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

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