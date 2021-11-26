ajc logo
X

Bowman, Kieron

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOWMAN, Kieron

Mr. Kieron Bowman of Lithonia passed away November 19, 2021. Funeral service will be Saturday November 27, 2021 at 1 PM at Cross Culture Church, 6440 Rock Springs Rd., Stonecrest. Viewing will be Today, November 26, 2021 from 2 PM-6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.

595 West Lake Avenue NW

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dowling, Roderick
Lloyd, Busch
Brown, Malinda
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top