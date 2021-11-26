BOWMAN, Kieron
Mr. Kieron Bowman of Lithonia passed away November 19, 2021. Funeral service will be Saturday November 27, 2021 at 1 PM at Cross Culture Church, 6440 Rock Springs Rd., Stonecrest. Viewing will be Today, November 26, 2021 from 2 PM-6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.
