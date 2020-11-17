BOWMAN, Doris Vivian



Doris Vivian Bowman, née Lindsey, of Conyers died after a short illness on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, aged 82, of complications from peritoneal cancer. Doris was born October 11, 1938, in Buford, Georgia; except for a short time in Ohio during the war, she mostly grew up in Decatur. As a child she could be mischievous; she liked to sneak off with her brother Wilburn to smoke rabbit tobacco in the fields. The mischievous streak persisted through her high school years at South West Dekalb. As seniors, she and her cousin Mattie Robinson eloped with their boyfriends; so it was February 1956 when Doris married Robert L. "Bud" Bowman Jr. Through times of joy and times of hardship she stood by his side as a loving wife until his death shortly before their 50th anniversary in 2005. To her son Brady she was as kind and loving and supportive a mother as ever anyone could wish for, keeping him close in her heart during his many years abroad. She cared for Bud with selfless devotion during his long bout with cancer. In the years after his death, she opened a new chapter, finding in David King a loving companion and new joy in life, despite the deep sadness of his untimely death in 2013. These happy years brought her many new friends and saw old friendships grow yet stronger. Her adventures with Marie are legendary; she was bound to Beverly Manning in faithful friendship. The circle of friends and fellow music lovers from the singings at Joe Ray's Music Hall and other venues including, later, the Conyers VFW delighted her soul and enriched her life in ways only they can fully appreciate. She always looked forward to her lunch dates with her classmates from Southwest Dekalb. Throughout her own short illness, Doris never lost her familiar grace and composure. Her spirits remained high and her beautiful soul shone in her smile and the twinkle in her eye. Not a day passed without fresh lipstick. She continued to charm everyone around her with her liveliness and humor; her last nurse at the hospital reports her leaving with a joke. An avid reader of obituaries, she mourned the loss of those she loved, but appreciated the ones written to coax a chuckle from beneath the tears. Her many friends and family will remember her for her beauty and sense of style, but more than that for the generosity she showered on those around her - for cakes baked, for meals cooked, for help and assistance lovingly extended, for her accepting heart and non-judgmental spirit. She loved to give, she asked for nothing in return.



Doris is survived in her immediate family by her brother Wilburn Lindsey and sister-in-law Christine Lindsey, her son Brady Bowman, her dearly loved cousin Mattie Robinson, and by beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces in her extended family. And by the three cats she was crazy about, Lil' Darlin', Fluffy, and Jerry.



Graveside services will be held at Scott Ward Funeral Services, Conyers, in the Green Meadow Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1:00 PM. Family will receive friends for graveside viewing and visitation on Wednesday beginning at 12:00 PM until the time of the service. In the interest of protecting those among us who are older or more vulnerable to COVID-19, the family ask that everyone wear a mask and observe social distance guidelines at the visitation and during the service.



Instead of sending flowers, please make a donation in Doris's name to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc., PO Box 821, Alpharetta, GA 30009. https://angelsrescue.org/.



Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com, Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA, 30012.

