Bowman, Bennie



BOWMAN, Jr., Bennie





Bennie James Bowman, Jr. of East Point, GA, beloved husband of Mrs. Frances Howard Bowman, passed suddenly September 26, 2020. Private services with famil and friends will be Tuesday, October 6, at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, GA with Military Honors. No Public Viewing. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349-3000.







