BOWLING, Delma Morris



07/23/1934 - 10/22/2020



Delma Morris Bowling, 86 of Doraville, GA passed away Oct 22, 2020. He was self-employed and retired owner & operator from both Buford Hwy Auto Sales and Clippers Barber Shop.



He is survived by sons, James Richard Bowling (Barbara) of Monticello, GA. and Michael Dwayne Bowling, of Doraville, GA.; Daughter Lisa Harward of Hoschton, GA.; and their sister Billie Brown. Grand-children; James Richard Bowling JR, Tacoa Bowling, Jason Bowling, Jennifer Bowling, Keisha Rollin, Melissa Harward, Jacob Harward, John Michael Bowling, and Jonah Bowling Brothers Bill Bowling of Atlanta, Ga and Harold Bowling of Southaven, MS; numerous nieces and nephews and his cat Wacky.



He was a devoted father, loyal to his family and many friends. He was a survivor, a storyteller, a jokester, a tradesman, a strong man, a cowboy, a going and a doer, a one of a kind honest man – his word and handshake were all that were needed, the rock in the family that everyone turned to, the provider. He was all of those but remained oh so humble and kind. All that knew him respected and loved him. He was born in Coffeeville Miss, but after serving in the Army during the Korean War he settled in Ypsilanti MI where he met his wife and the mother of his children, Charlene Blakely. Later moving to Hoschton, Ga, joining his older brothers Dale and Tommy cutting hair and living in 'the country'. Once his children were adults, he moved to Doraville, Ga. where he lived for the last 40 years.



Preceded in death by Charlene Blakely Colwell; ex-wife and lifelong friend. His beloved daughter Dianna Lynn Bowling Sutton, parents Leo & Clara Bowling; brothers Tommy Bowling and Dale Bowling, sisters Mabel Armour, Kathon Prewitt, Eloise Head and Elizabeth Lowe.



A graveside service honoring the life of Delma will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:30PM at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26th from 12:30pm-2:15pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel.



