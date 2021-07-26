ajc logo
X

Bowles, Randall

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOWLES, Randall Paul

Celebration of Life for Mr. Randall Paul Bowles will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 1 PM in our chapel. Burial at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 11 AM - 1 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buchanan, Mary
2
Carter, William
3
Sable, Sandra
4
Godfrey, Beverly
5
Johnstone, Douglas
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top