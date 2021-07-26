BOWLES, Randall Paul
Celebration of Life for Mr. Randall Paul Bowles will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 1 PM in our chapel. Burial at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 11 AM - 1 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville
914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT
Lawrenceville, GA
30045
