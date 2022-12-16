ajc logo
Bowles, Eleanor

1 hour ago

BOWLES, Eleanor J.

Eleanor J. "Ellen" Bowles was taken tragically from us on December 10, 2022. Ellen was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1945 to William and Jean Albright. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her two sons and their wives, David and Melissa McBride, and Michael and Katherine Bowles; and two granddaughters, Emily McBride and Hadley McBride. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Albright; nephew, John Albright; and niece, Ashley Albright; as well as many of her cherished friends. Ellen grew up in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, and later graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor's degree in secondary education.

Ellen married Gary McBride, who was at the time serving as a Lt. Colonel in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Throughout her career she worked as an English teacher and a real estate agent, where she met her second husband, Steve Bowles. She had a strong business sense and financial acumen, as well as a keen eye for beauty and style. She shared these talents with her clients and friends. Her home was a haven of warmth and peace, beautifully and traditionally decorated with furniture and accessories collected from her favorite places.

Ellen was an excellent skier, gardener, and reader. She outwitted her friends at bridge, her children at wordle, and the world at the Sunday crossword. She loved spending time with her numerous friends going to dinner, volunteering at charity events or, perhaps, a day trip to Gibbs Gardens or Scott's Antique Market.

She enjoyed traveling immensely, and she was fortunate enough to visit many different parts of the world, including, most recently, a trip to Portugal with her dear friend. She loved being in the mountains of western North Carolina, and especially loved her time at her home on Lake Burton, where she spent much time and entertained often. Ellen loved all creatures great and small, especially Pooh Bear, Kitty, her beloved Golden Retriever, Bentley, and her "grandkitties", Flynn and Goose.

Most of all, she was a dedicated and loving family woman who absolutely adored her family and cherished her friends. She was extremely witty and smart. Her friends and family may have never known what she would say next, but it was sure to be profound, funny, or a combination of the two. Ellen was taken too soon and will be deeply missed by all those she touched.

A memorial service will be held for Ellen on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2 PM, at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Church's Facebook page and Youtube channel.




