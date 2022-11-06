Bowers, Thomas

BOWERS, Jr., Thomas



Thomas Jesse Bowers, Jr. recently passed away at his home in Waleska, Georgia. He was born December 10, 1934 to Lillian Wikle and Thomas J. Bowers, Sr., in Madison, Alabama. His family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia in 1947 where he attended Clark Howell Elementary and O'Keefe High School. He attended Emory University and was initiated in to the Sigma Nu Fraternity eventually receiving his BBA from Georgia State University. While attending Georgia State he was a member of their band, glee club, and continued involvement in the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He later received a diploma from the Banking Administrative Institute School conducted at the University of Wisconsin BAI School. He was first hired by Trust Company in 1955 as a teller before serving in the US Army from 1957-1959, once he returned home he continued employment with Trust Company Bank in Atlanta as a teller, a move that eventually lead to a 50 year career and position of Senior Vice President. He was selected to attend a summer banking program at Harvard Business School, Managing Information Systems. He served on numerous banking boards, associations, and community outreach projects including Junior Achievement which he supported through out his career and sat on the Georgia Board of Directors. He was involved in the introduction of the Automated Teller Machine, (ATM) to the South, a project dear to his heart. He was a Life Boy Scout and adult leader for 28 years as a Troop Committee Chairman, and Scout Master. He served as a District Committee Chairman for Camping Advancement and High Adventure. He made seven trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, once as a leader; and accompanied a crew to the Boy Scout Canoe Base in Ely, Minnesota. He served as North Atlanta District Chairman, Executive Board and Treasurer for the Atlanta Area Council. He was a dedicated fan and supporter for the Blackburn United Woman's Soccer Team at Blackburn Park, DeKalb County. Mr. Bowers is survived by his wife, Marjorie Hallman Bowers of Waleska; son, Thomas Jess Bowers, III, of Canton; daughter, Katherine Bowers Memory and her husband Jay; granddaughter, Ellie Anna Memory of Marietta; and an array of nieces and nephews. He was a member of Peachtree Road Lutheran Church in Atlanta. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2023 for family members at which time his ashes will be released in the North Georgia Mountains, a place where he had hiked, camped and loved.

