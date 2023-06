James H. Bowers



November 16,1929-July 2, 2012



Former Vice President and General Manager of Lincoln Cemetery, Inc. departed this life 11 years ago.



Your life was a Blessing, Your memory a Treasure, You are Loved beyond Words and Missed beyond Measure. Truly missed by your loving wife, Patricia Willis Bowers

