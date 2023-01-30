BOWERS, David "Bubba"



David Bowers, lovingly known as "Bubba" to his grandchildren and family members, passed away suddenly on January 22, 2023. He was 75 years old.



Dave was born and raised in the historic Isle of Hope District of Savannah, Georgia on May 3, 1947 to Betty and Monty Bowers. Along with his brothers, Ty and Craig, Dave fished and played among the moss hung forests and backwaters of the Skidaway River. Always drawn to performing, throughout his high school and college days Dave appeared in numerous plays, sang in musicals, led the marching band as Drum Major, and acted in local commercials. He also was Master of Ceremonies to the Miss Savannah Pageant.



Called to serve in the U.S. Army he deployed to Vietnam and served with distinction. Returning and relocating to Atlanta, Dave joined C & S National Bank which started his long and successful career in the mortgage lending sector. He retired from Flagstar Bank in 2010. On January 3, 1982, he married Ginger Lowery Bowers, and they danced together through life for a wonderful 41 years of marriage. Friends recall that Dave would sometimes spontaneously break out in song, often an Elvis hit, and was usually the first one on the dance floor at parties. Dave often said his greatest joy was his family, including Christian David Bowers (Melanie), Tim (Cherrie) Greer, and Heather (Ryan) Brennan; and his eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ty (Dottie) Bowers, Craig (Traci) Bowers; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his son, Kevin; and his mother and father. Dave loved singing in the choir at their beloved Mt. Bethel Church, in Marietta, where they actively participated and made many friends. Dave's regular Bible study meetings and his Emmaus gatherings were a blessing and an important part of his spiritual life.



Services will be held at Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, on Friday, February 3, at 11:00 AM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make a gift to the Music Ministry of Mt. Bethel Church.

