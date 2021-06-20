ajc logo
BOWERMAN, Lura Lee

Lura Lee Bowerman, 82, of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May 24, 2021.

A native of Rochester, New York, Lee was born on July 20, 1938. Lee married her high school sweetheart, Richard Bowerman. They raised their three children in Morrow, Georgia and retired in Peachtree City, Georgia. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Church located at 400 Windgate Road, Peachtree City, Georgia 30269. Attendees are asked to wear bright colors to celebrate Lee's life. Lee loved plants and flowers, so flowers are welcome at the service. However, in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Fayette County Humane Society.

