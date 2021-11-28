BOWER, John Robert



The remains of John Robert Bower, 97, of Dunwoody, GA - a WWII veteran - were laid to rest in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on Nov. 23, 2021. Interred alongside was his wife, Ida Frances Moore Bower. John was born Sept. 15, 1923 in Rome, GA, the son of William Edward and Emma Aderholdt Bower. He passed away on Dec. 13, 2020 at his home from malignant melanoma. He is survived by he and Fran's three children and their spouses: Patricia Niblett (David) of Suwanee; John Timothy Bower (Leisa) of Dunwoody; Catherine Mask (Andrew) of Fayetteville; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents William (1943) and Emma (1969), his wife (2004), and his siblings: William Anderson (1914), Edward Aderholdt (1992), Frances Scott (2002), and Mary Sue (2009).



John was in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946. He returned to Atlanta after the war, met Fran in 1948 and they married at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church on July 1, 1950. John made a career as an accountant with the Plantation Pipeline Company in Atlanta, Georgia - retiring in 1986. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with Fran, gardening, and photography. John was also a life-long musician, with specific talent for saxophone and clarinet. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



He will be sorely missed and dearly remembered by his family.

