Bowen, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOWEN, Mary Lenora Almand

Mary "Nora" Bowen passed away Saturday January 21, 2023 at the age of 97. Mary was born January 2, 1926 in Roswell, Georgia to Joseph L. Almand and Victoria Martin Almand. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Bowen. Mary is survived by her 4 children, Mary Ann Trowell (Steve), Jack Bowen (Patti), Kenneth Bowen, Vicki Oliver (Wayne); 7 grandchildren, Keri Warrick (Chris), Robin Stone (Adam), Jonathan Bowen, Erin Woodard (Justin), Elizabeth Hilderbrandt (Josh), Kenny Bowen, Austin Bowen; and 5 great-grandchildren. Mary graduated from Decatur Girls High and later from Crawford Long Nursing School. She was in the Army Cadet Nurse Corp during the polio outbreak and was actively involved with combatting the tuberculosis epidemic. She was a registered nurse for over fifty years at Emory and Piedmont hospitals. Her expertise in nursing allowed her to become a leading private duty nurse at Piedmont Hospital for VIP patients in Atlanta. Mary married Jack in 1950 and raised their children in Decatur, GA. She belonged to Glen Haven United Methodist Church for many years before moving to North Decatur United Methodist Church. Mary was a sensational cook at holidays and at family reunions where her homemade Brunswick Stew was legendary and still lives on today through her grandchildren. She and Jack would stay fit by taking daily strolls around Stone Mountain and kept that up for many years together. After retiring, Mary lovingly devoted her time to organizing and hosting fellow nurses from Piedmont Hospital with luncheons and annual Christmas Parties for decades. Her efforts did not go unnoticed by her many nursing friends who not only treasured her friendship, but adored her beautiful soul. Mary was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to so many during her life and enjoyed every minute of it. She always had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh that warmed up any room. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Holbrook Assisted Living in Sugar Hill and Agape Hospice for their gracious efforts in giving Mary her dignity, respect, and comfort that she deserved. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 28 from 12-2 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Service to be held at 2 PM in the chapel.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

