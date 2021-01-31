BOWEN, Martha Laird



Martha Laird Bowen, 81, passed January 24, 2021, a victim of COVID-19.



Martha was a beauty, inside and out. She was the life of every event, brought a joyful playfulness into everything she did, enjoyed the respect and admiration of all who knew her. Hers was a rich life, beautifully lived.



Martha was born in Orangeburg, SC, her family moving to Atlanta when she was very young. She was an honors graduate of Murphy High School, class of 1957, then magna cum laude graduate of Oglethorpe University where she was a cheerleader, was awarded the Sally Hull Weltner Award for academic excellence and the Oglethorpe Cup for the outstanding woman graduate.



She had a love affair with that excellent school, tirelessly working as a volunteer, then on the Alumni Board, then eight years on the Board of Trustees before Alzheimer's took her down. In 2013, Oglethorpe awarded Martha The Talmage Award for being an outstanding alumnus. She was so very proud.



Martha's beauty and enthusiasm drew her into many activities throughout her wonderful life, earned her many accolades. She was so proud to have been Sweetheart of the Emory University chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity. Martha had no greater joy than hosting dear friends at her cherished "Marsa's Place" vacation home on Edisto Island. She loved being a dancer in little theatre, an organizer of fun events for the kids in The Shepard Spinal Center, never missing a Ga Tech home game for 36 years with husband Bob, and traveling with him to 26 different countries.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years in marriage, Robert H. Bowen, Jr, her daughter Elizabeth Bowen Kempton, her granddaughters Bonnie Beth and Mattie, and her sister, Mary Laird Whitley.



The picture here was taken in 2009 on an expedition ship in Antarctica. What a beautiful smile. What a beautiful spirit.



She warmed our hearts and made us smile.



There will be a virtual memorial service for Martha one day in the first week of Spring. A link to be announced.Contributions to Oglethorpe University in Martha's name are welcome.

