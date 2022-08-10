Bowen, Betty

ajc logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

Mrs. Betty Carey Bowen, age 92, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was employed at Ford Motor Company for 32 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harvey (T-Model) Bowen, Jr.; and is survived by her son, Phillip Bowen and his wife, Deborah; grandchildren, Alex Bowen and his wife, Ambur, Katie Honeycutt and her husband, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Alayna Bowen, Austyn Bowen, Asher Jack Bowen, and Delta Elaine Honeycutt. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2 o'clock at Camp Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

