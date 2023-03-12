X
Bowen, Benjamin

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BOWEN, Benjamin Paul

Benjamin Paul Bowen "Paul", age 31, passed away on March 4, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Paul was born in Bradenton, FL on August 10, 1991. He is survived by his parents, Tony and Alice (Whitten) Bowen of Parrish, FL; his brother, Drew (Aubrey) Bowen of Atlanta, GA; his sister, Sarah (Eric) Hersh of Huntersville, NC; his paternal grandmother, Helen Bowen of Knoxville, TN; and his maternal grandmother, Harriet Whitten of Decatur, GA. Paul is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and would have become an uncle to his sister's first child in May of 2023.

Paul was a proud alumnus of Clemson University, where he obtained Bachelor of Science degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science and graduated with honors in both. Paul had a big heart for animals; the family takes comfort in knowing he is reunited with his furry friends, Logan and Chewey, his greatest sources of joy.

The family will hold a small private memorial service to reflect on Paul's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Richmond, Virginia SPCA.

