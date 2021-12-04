BOWDEN, James



James "Jim" England Bowden passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on November 28, 2021. He was survived by his wife of 63 years, Jere; his brothers Jerry (Minnie) and Dan (Kathy); his sons Bill (Eydie), Mike (Sandra), Steve (Dedee); and daughter-in-law Lindsey; 16 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Jim is preceded in death by his brother Bob, his son David, and granddaughter Stacey.



Jim was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Raymond and Opal Bowden on February 18, 1939. He attended E. Rivers Elementary School and North Fulton High School. He played basketball and ran cross country. During his senior year he was President of the Student Body and Student of the Year. While at North Fulton, he dated Jere Beth Earing whom he eventually married. Years later, he became a member of the Buckhead Boys.



He graduated from Georgia State University in 1961 and received his Bachelor of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary in 1964. He later received his Doctor of Ministry from McCormack Theological Seminary in 1977. After founding and pastoring Covenant Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Alabama from 1964 through 1970 he relocated and served as Pastor for Covenant Presbyterian Church in Athens, Georgia for 35 years. During his career as a Pastor, he had a passion and strong emphasis in youth ministry and served in numerous roles in the Athens community, including the Athens Community Council on Aging, Meals-on-Wheels program, Pauldoe Daycare Center, Family Promise, and numerous committees of the Northeast Georgia Presbytery. During the 1970s and 1980s he served as the coordinator of the Northeast Georgia Presbytery Youth Conference held annually in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He and his wife Jere later took members of the Covenant Presbyterian Youth Program to the annual Youth Conference held in Montreat, North Carolina.



Jim had a great enjoyment of life with interests in the outdoors, sports, snow skiing, reading, gardening, hiking in the mountains with his children and many grandchildren, traveling, and writing about his experiences and beliefs. He and his wife Jere served as campground hosts (rangers) at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat, North Carolina for 20 years where they enjoyed the great outdoors with their children, grandchildren, extended family, and the multitude of campers they interacted with each summer.



A memorial service and is scheduled for December 7, 2021 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1065 Gaines School Road, Athens, GA at 2:00 PM with a reception and visitation immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church to support youth ministry or the Athens Area Council on Aging.

